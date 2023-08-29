The Canberra Times
Shane Drumgold SC seeks to quash Walter Sofronoff inquiry findings

Jasper Lindell
By Blake Foden, and Jasper Lindell
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 11:45am
Shane Drumgold SC, left, has accused the inquiry led by Walter Sofronoff KC, of bias. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Murray Gleeson Chambers
Shane Drumgold SC, left, has accused the inquiry led by Walter Sofronoff KC, of bias. Pictures by Karleen Minney, Murray Gleeson Chambers

The ACT's outgoing top prosecutor will ask a court to quash the report of an inquiry that made damning findings about his conduct, arguing the conclusions are "legally unreasonable" and sensationally accusing the probe of bias.

