Independent ACT senator David Pocock has called for a super profits tax on fossil fuel companies and has flagged he will oppose proposed government changes to the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax.
Senator Pocock said there should be "an immediate focus" on taxing the very large profits secured by gas companies and other fossil fuel producers in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Fossil fuel companies are making record profits that they didn't plan for that are not due to anything that they've done simply due to Putin's invasion of Ukraine," Senator Pocock said.
"This is something that we've seen right across the world. I think there's a really strong argument that we should have a windfall profits tax.
"Australia should get a share of that so we can spend it in the areas that we keep hearing about [like health, aged care, disability, defence and interest payments]."
Pressure is building on the government to undertake more ambitious changes to the tax system following the release of the Intergenerational Report showing the government will become increasingly reliant on personal income taxes to pay for a big increase in spending on health, aged care and other support services in coming decades as the population ages.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has ruled out major changes to the personal income tax in this term, and has instead pointed to changes made to tighten taxation of multinationals, large superannuation balances and offshore gas production.
Assistant Minister for Treasury Andrew Leigh said the changes made by the government were "pretty substantial".
"We're talking about billions of dollars and some of the most complicated tax reforms measures that the government could be tackling," Dr Leigh said.
But Senator Pocock said he would oppose the PRRT changes put forward by the government, which he condemned as weak.
"As it currently stands, I won't be supporting [them]," he told Sky. "I don't see why we should be telling millions of Australians [to] just to tough it out and say we can't afford to help you at the same time, giving a free ride to companies that are making record profits."
Earlier, Senator Pocock told ABC radio the former Treasury secretary Ken Henry was "absolutely correct" in describing the outlook for younger Australians an intergenerational tragedy.
"We're setting ourselves up for failure by not having major parties that have the courage to have these harder discussions about revenue and tax and what is equitable going forward," he said.
Key independent MPs have joined a growing chorus of economists and lobby groups calling for a serious discussion of far-reaching tax reform.
Member for Wentworth Allegra Spender, Western Australian MP Kate Cheney and other independents including Monique Ryan and Sophie Scamps have urged the government to be more ambitious in considering tax changes.
Ms Spender said younger people were "really being squeezed" and criticised the growing dependence on personal income taxpayers as the population ages.
READ MORE:
"No one likes to pay more tax but we can't move into the next 20 years with an aging population and believe that we can expect a standard of aged care and NDIS without actually looking at where that money is going to come from," the WA MP said.
Ms Chaney said it was "reasonable" for young people working hard to expect to eventually own their own home "and our tax system needs to ensure that that is so".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.