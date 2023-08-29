The Canberra Times
ACT senator David Pocock urges super profits tax on fossil fuel companies, GST and tax reform

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 10:30am
Independent ACT senator David Pocock has called for a super profits tax on fossil fuel companies and has flagged he will oppose proposed government changes to the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax.

