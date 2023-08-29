The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Albanese government tables new APS-wide pay offer in bargaining

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government's chief negotiator Peter Riordan tabled the revised offer. Picture supplied
The government's chief negotiator Peter Riordan tabled the revised offer. Picture supplied

The Public Service Commission has tabled a revised pay offer of 11.2 per cent for federal public servants over the next three years, lifting its offer by 0.7 percentage point.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.