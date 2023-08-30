"With our process, the enzymes that we have engineered actually break plastic down all the way to the chemical building blocks that the plastics are made of. We can then take these chemical building blocks and use them to make virgin quality plastic again, with no compromise to the quality over an infinite number of cycles, which is where the term 'infinite plastic recycling' comes from," Vanessa Vongsouthi, one of the founders of Samsara, and an ANU researcher, told the Digital Nation website.