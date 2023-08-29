Federal MPs will take home thousands of extra dollars a year after the Remuneration Tribunal decided to boost public office pay by 4 per cent on Monday.
It marks the biggest pay increase for federal MPs since 2014, with backbenchers to net more than $225,700, up from $217, 060.
The Prime Minister, meanwhile, will see his salary grow by around $22,000, from $564,350 to nearly $587,000.
Parliamentary secretaries, whose receive an additional 25 per cent above the backbencher salary, will get around $10,000 extra a year.
The independent body said it reached its decision after taking into account a decade of "modest" or no increases over the past decade. In 2022, the tribunal awarded public offices a 2.75 per cent pay rise after two years of no increases.
READ MORE:
"Including the current decision to apply a 4 per cent increase to all offices in its jurisdiction, the cumulative total of remuneration increases awarded by the Tribunal since 2014 amounts to 14.75 per cent," the tribunal said in its statement.
"In contrast, remuneration increases more generally in the public and private sectors (based on overall June WPI data from 2014 - 2023) have equated to 23 per cent."
It comes after the Tribunal raised travel allowances for MPs and senators earlier this month.
Public office holders will see the increase backdated to July 1, while MPs will get a pay rise from September 1.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.