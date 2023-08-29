The Canberra Capitals have set a target of selling out every home game this season and breaking through a membership barrier on the back of a Matildas spark for women's sport.
In a sign Matildas euphoria is still sweeping over the country, the Capitals smashed their membership record on Tuesday less than 24 hours after launching packages for the WNBL campaign.
It follows Canberra United experiencing a spike in their A-League Women's member numbers after launching while the Matildas were still in action, and Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie says sponsors are also lining up to jump on board.
It's a significant boost for the Capitals, who limped through the equal worst season in the club's proud 39-year history and have been forced to move some home games to Tuggeranong because the AIS Arena has been closed for more than three years.
But Bailie said restructuring membership packages to be more flexible and what she described as "the Matildas effect" has helped launch their campaign to new heights.
The Capitals surpassed their previous membership record of 412 this week, prompting the club to reset its target to 1000 by the end of the season. Bailie is also keen to sell out as many games as possible at the 1700-capacity convention centre and the 1200 capacity Tuggeranong stadium.
"Internally we've been having the same conversations for 20 years because we know our product, we see it, we love it and we believe it," Bailie said.
"But now there are external conversations happening as well and probably the most telling thing is we've got businesses and supporters coming to us asking about sponsorship and membership.
"We've had people knocking on our door ... so the signs are there. It's a combination and our job is to drive growth. The Matildas effect creates new conversations and they flow on and we're the beneficiary of that.
"To us, it's not a surprise because this is the moment we've been waiting for. The vibe we're getting is now supported by the membership and sponsorship numbers, so it's beyond the vibe."
The Matildas captured the nation with their run to the World Cup semi-finals. More than 7 million people watched them play against England, with a peak audience of 11.15 million.
Their games shattered ratings records and their success opened people's eyes to women's sport and engaging with female athletes.
The afterglow is set to pay dividends for the A-League Women's competition as well as rival codes, including basketball, rugby league and Australian rules.
The NRLW competition started at the same time as the World Cup, the AFLW begins this weekend, the A-League Women's follows in October and the WNBL tips off in November.
The nine-time champion Capitals set the standard for women's sport in Australia for a long period through the early 2000s and 2010s. Lauren Jackson was their marquee superstar and she was one of the first female athletes to earn a full-time wage in a domestic competition.
Other teams, and codes, have now caught up and the Capitals have spent the past 18 months rebuilding their roster after winning back-to-back titles in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
Despite their struggles last season, Bailie wasn't surprised about the interest in the team as coach Kristen Veal sets about improving their record this season.
"We'd love to nail 1000 memberships by the end of the season," Bailie said.
"We've got 10 home games this season and our expectation is that there will be 10 full houses to watch the Caps. It's a realistic vision for us to have.
"We've tried to restructure our membership packages with the cost of living and we're conscious of the pressure people are feeling. Most of the sales are from our rusted on members, but we're also seeing new supporters and fans across the different options. We need to drive that growth.
"We're inspired by the Matildas and we're making sure that the Matildas effect can have an impact at the Capitals and it's flowing on for sure."
Sunday, November 5: Capitals v Adelaide at National Convention Centre, 5.30pm
Wednesday, November 8: Capitals v Southside Flyers at National Convention Centre, 7pm
Wednesday, November 15: Sydney Flames v Capitals at Sydney, 7pm
Saturday, November 18: Townsville Fire v Capitals at Townsville, 7.30pm
Saturday, December 2: Southside Flyers v Capitals at Melbourne, 5pm
Sunday, December 10: Capitals v Townsville at National Convention Centre, 5.30pm
Friday, December 15: Capitals v Melbourne Boomers at Tuggeranong, 5.30pm
Thursday, December 21: Capitals v Adelaide at National Convention Centre, 7pm
Wednesday, December 27: Perth Lynx v Capitals at Perth, 6.30pm
Saturday, January 6: Southside Flyers v Capitals at Melbourne, 7pm
Thursday, January 11: Capitals v Perth Lynx at National Convention Centre, 7pm
Sunday, January 14: Bendigo Spirit v Capitals at Bendigo, 3.30pm
Friday, January 19: Sydney Flames v Capitals at Sydney, 7pm
Thursday, January 25: Bendigo Spirit v Capitals at Bendigo, 6pm
Sunday, January 28: Adelaide Lightning v Capitals at Adelaide, 3pm
Wednesday, January 31: Capitals v Sydney Flames at National Convention Centre, 7pm
Saturday, February 3: Capitals v Townsville Fire at National Convention Centre, 5.30pm
Thursday, February 15: Capitals v Bendigo Spirit at Tuggeranong, 7pm
Sunday, February 18: Perth Lynx v Capitals at Perth, 3.30pm
Saturday, February 24: Capitals v Melbourne Boomers at National Convention Centre, 2pm
Semi finals: February 28-March 7
Grand final: March 10-16
