The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why Raiders star Joe Tapine crunched NRL star Reece Walsh with big tackle

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Tapine crunches Reece Walsh in a tackle. Picture Fox Sports
Joe Tapine crunches Reece Walsh in a tackle. Picture Fox Sports

Raiders forward Joe Tapine inflicted one of the NRL hits of the year on Broncos superstar Reece Walsh last weekend and the reason why has been revealed, as he also described critics as "Dereks".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.