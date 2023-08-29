Raiders forward Joe Tapine inflicted one of the NRL hits of the year on Broncos superstar Reece Walsh last weekend and the reason why has been revealed, as he also described critics as "Dereks".
With a few seconds left in the game, having tweaked his knee after his game-sealing try, Walsh collected a chip kick from Canberra's Jordan Rapana.
The Broncos fullback hopped around with the ball and because Walsh didn't attack the line, no Raiders rushed to tackle him - except Tapine.
Living up to the oft-repeated coaching line to play until the final whistle, Tapine absolutely drilled Walsh in a brutal, bone-rattling side-on tackle.
The big hit sparked a late fracas between the two sides, but Walsh appreciated the gamesmanship and shook hands with Tapine after the melee subsided.
On Tuesday Tapine revealed the motivation behind the hit was linked to veteran centre Jarrod Croker.
A play before Rapana's kick, the Raiders had a scrum feed on their own 10-metre-line and were keen to get the ball to Croker for a touch when he finally came on with only three minutes remaining in the game.
With the Broncos boasting a comfortable 11-point lead, Walsh suddenly raced at Croker and pummelled the 32-year-old for minimal gain on his lone carry.
In Croker's home farewell game, Tapine didn't like that one bit, and so when Walsh next got the ball, it didn't matter what the score was, the New Zealand international didn't hold back.
"It had a little bit to do with that [the hit on Croker], I definitely had to [defend him]," Tapine said.
"You just play to the last whistle. I'm just competitive and he had a good game."
Though the hit was largely celebrated among the rugby league community - with even Broncos captain Kurt Capewell enjoying the moment - Tapine was criticised by some pundits who didn't think the tackle was necessary.
Tapine had a blunt message for his critics, which did not include fans that voted it as the NRL's tackle of the week.
"I got a lot of hate, but they're usually Dereks that say it," he said.
Raiders coach consultant Michael Maguire suggested on SEN Sydney that the Raiders had also been burnt by Walsh when he's appeared injured before.
"Reece Walsh when we played them the first time, he pulled up on a play then he took off and nearly scored. I'm sure that would've been in the memory of Joe," Maguire said.
"Joe came through and cleaned him up - it was one hell of a hit. It's all part of the game."
