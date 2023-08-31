The new exhibition at Beaver Galleries, backdrop, presents new works by two figurative painters: Lucy Culliton and Graeme Drendel. Each artist offers a personal glimpse into their inner worlds with Culliton exhibiting a series of warm domestic interiors from within her home in Bibbenluke alongside Drenbdel's figures and objects which are often set in drama-laden and ambiguous landscapes where nothing is quite what it seems. The exhibitions are on until September 23. See: beavergalleries.com.au.
Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka is seeking applications for its 2024 program. This project space is ideal for experimental work and small group shows. Preference is given to artists who have a strong record of involvement in Canberra's visual arts community and on the excellence of the work. Applications close at 5pm on Tuesday, September 12; successful applicants will be notified by the end of October. See: ccas.com.au.
In this solo exhibition, Hilary Warren uses the rich tonal qualities afforded by the photopolymer photogravure printmaking process to explore the concepts of light and shade. Each print begins with an observation captured as a digital image. The image is processed and translated into an etched plate from which a very limited edition of prints is produced. All are welcome to the opening at Humble House gallery on Saturday, September 2 at 2pm. The exhibition runs until October 1. See: humblehouse.com.au.
Dean Cross's exhibition, now on at Canberra Contemporary Art Space Lakeside until October 14, presents a trio of works concerned with storms, stains and silence. Cross works primarily across installation, sculpture and painting. Interested in the collision of materials, ideas and histories, Cross is motivated by an understanding that his practice sits within a continuum of the oldest living culture on Earth - and enacts First Nations sovereignty through expanded contemporary art methodologies. See: ccas.com.au.
Big hArt presents a concert of original songs created by a collaboration between intercultural artists in the Pilbara town of Ieramugadu (Roebourne, Western Australia). It's on at Llewellyn Hall on Saturday, September 9 at 7pm. It is a family-friendly event of cultural sharing through music, song, dance, and visual artworks. For more information, see: llewellynhall.com.au.
Emma Wood's play is a prequel to Pride and Prejudice. In country England, Mr Bennet is determined to choose a wife on his own terms - a decision he may come to regret. It is on at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3) from September 7 (preview followed by Q&A) to September 23, various dates and times. See: canberrarep.org.au.
