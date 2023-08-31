The new exhibition at Beaver Galleries, backdrop, presents new works by two figurative painters: Lucy Culliton and Graeme Drendel. Each artist offers a personal glimpse into their inner worlds with Culliton exhibiting a series of warm domestic interiors from within her home in Bibbenluke alongside Drenbdel's figures and objects which are often set in drama-laden and ambiguous landscapes where nothing is quite what it seems. The exhibitions are on until September 23. See: beavergalleries.com.au.