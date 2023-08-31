The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Capital Life from September 2, 2023: See new art shows, hear new music

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
August 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graeme Drendel's The harvest (detail), on show at Beaver Galleries until September 23. Picture supplied
Graeme Drendel's The harvest (detail), on show at Beaver Galleries until September 23. Picture supplied

New at Beaver

The new exhibition at Beaver Galleries, backdrop, presents new works by two figurative painters: Lucy Culliton and Graeme Drendel. Each artist offers a personal glimpse into their inner worlds with Culliton exhibiting a series of warm domestic interiors from within her home in Bibbenluke alongside Drenbdel's figures and objects which are often set in drama-laden and ambiguous landscapes where nothing is quite what it seems. The exhibitions are on until September 23. See: beavergalleries.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.