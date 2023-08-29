The Canberra Times
The Glenfiddich Whisky Wanderer bus pulls up outside Molly

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated August 29 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:30pm
Now this is our kind of #vanlife. After a sell-out stint in 2022, the Glenfiddich Whisky Wanderer bus is coming back to Molly with the iconic double-decker bus taking over Odgers Lane from August 29 to September 24.

