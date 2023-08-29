Now this is our kind of #vanlife. After a sell-out stint in 2022, the Glenfiddich Whisky Wanderer bus is coming back to Molly with the iconic double-decker bus taking over Odgers Lane from August 29 to September 24.
The Whisky Wanderer is a 1972 double-decker vintage Leyland bus converted into a mobile whisky experience on wheels. The bus includes a full-service bar, lounge area, seated tasting and dining facilities under a raised roof.
The bus brings a truly unique single malt journey to life as it travels Australia making stops along its journey for intimate tastings, delectable food pairings and chats about all things whisky.
Officially launched in 2019 it has been a feature at some of Australia's best food and wine shows and now the Whisky Wanderer is headed down the highway to Canberra. The 10m bus will take pride of place in Odgers Lane as part of an outdoor laneway bar experience with one of Canberra's best whisky bars, Molly.
Ross Blainey, known as the @whiskyspecialist, is the Glenfiddich and The Balvenie brand ambassador for Australia and New Zealand. Originally hailing from Glasgow he has more than a decade of experience in the liquor industry, and the Scottish accent we all want to hear when tasting a couple of drams.
"There's an undeniable and growing interest in whisky throughout Australia, so we want to bring a touch of the Glenfiddich distillery experience to Canberra," he said.
"The Whisky Wanderer is the perfect accompaniment for our wonderful liquid, and in true Glenfiddich style, we wanted to do something with a difference."
Head on down and hang out in the outdoor laneway bar or book in for one of the exclusive tastings on top of the bus. Table bookings, private functions and walk-in spots are available from 4pm daily.
A series of exclusive masterclasses will offer the ideal introduction for those beginning their whisky journey, and something new for whisky enthusiasts.
During the ticketed tastings guests will learn about and taste a selection of Glenfiddich bottlings as well as hearing about the storied history of Glenfiddich.
On September 3, there'll be Grande Father's Day masterclasses at 2pm, 4pm, 6pm and 8pm. For the true whisky aficionado. Blainey will take you through some seriously top-shelf whisky, including: the Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21-year-old, Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23-year-old, Glenfiddich Grande Couronne 26-year-old and the Glenfiddich 29-year-old Grand Yozakura. Tickets are $240pp and include the tasting on the Whisky Wanderer bus with Ross, Glenfiddich Highball cocktail on arrival and charcuterie platter to enjoy during the session.
Other events include a Single Malt Masterclass on August 30, September 6, 13 and 20 at 6pm and 8pm. During the 6pm sessions, the incredible Molly team will guide you through the Glenfiddich 12, 14, 15 and 18-year. Ticket holders to the 8pm sessions will enjoy tastings of the Glenfiddich 14, 15, 18 and the 21-year Grand Reserva. Tickets for the 6pm sittings are $180pp, and $200pp for the 8pm sittings. Tickets include the tasting on the Whisky Wanderer bus, Glenfiddich Highball cocktail on arrival, masterclass and 8pm session attendees will also reserve a full bottle of 14yr to take home.
