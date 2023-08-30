Sue writes: "On one hand, I really like the image of a war being fought by paper planes. On the other hand, wars being fought without real humans is not much different from the computer games being played by millions of games addicts across the world. If the effects were the same, then I would be all for it. Think of it. You are the leader of a country, annoyed about something done by another country? Play a game and get it out of your system. The major consequences would be that the armaments companies, those big winners of the current wars, would not be making the huge profits, with the rich, again, getting richer. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to be the case. I suspect, however we go about it, that war will be here until humans die out because we have made our planet unlivable. Love the Echidna. Keep the flag flying. Not sure it is the appropriate closure after that comment but cheers anyway."