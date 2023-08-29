The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Jade Appo-Ritchie | Voice to Parliament will help close the gap in outcomes and knowledge

By Jade Appo-Ritchie
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over the last few months, I've been campaigning across the country and taking part in conversations about the upcoming referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.