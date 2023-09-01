The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

No need for poos or farts: Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton are moving out of the treehouse

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For Andy Griffiths, it's always been about finding out what makes a child's imagination reach for the stars.
For Andy Griffiths, it's always been about finding out what makes a child's imagination reach for the stars.

If the words can fly off the page, they get their own storey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.