The new owners of the former Greengrocer Cafe in Goulburn hope to bring a new lease of life to the once popular eatery.
They will also be removing the cyclery.
The cafe closed in May, three months after the death of former owner Con Toparis in a cycling crash in Goulburn.
It celebrated 20 years of operation last year, in which time it had become not just a Goulburn favourite, but an informal clubhouse for the cycling club Mr Toparis was heavily involved with.
The Kontos family, which owns Goulburn's historic Paragon Cafe, bought the business earlier in August for an undisclosed amount. It has also bought the nearby Park Cafe and The Pizza Kitchen in recent years.
Paragon Cafe employee George Kontos said his family's consortium was very excited.
"It's a well-established business with a good reputation and is probably the longest running cafe after the Paragon. The location is ideal, with lots of parking," he said.
While much of the infrastructure was in place, his family would add their own touch. They intend to transform it into a cafe and bar and remove the rear cyclery area for dining.
"We're trying to keep the atmosphere but improve on how it was," Mr Kontos said.
"We'll put our own twist and experience on it and amalgamate all the ideas we've gained from the Park Cafe and Pizza Kitchen into what we know works best."
The interior will be repainted, signage and furniture changed and the premises generally freshened up. The family is striving for a "casual dining experience" where people can also drop in for a drink and finger food.
A name for the cafe hasn't been decided. The family expects to employ about 15 people.
Mr Kontos said his family was enthusiastic about the possibilities.
"It's exciting but there's also cautiousness. We've done this a few times and we've learnt to be down to earth about it," he said.
They hope to re-open the eatery in mid October.
Goulburn Cycle Club president Adam Lambert previously said the creation of the Greengrocer completely changed the Goulburn cycling landscape.
Mr Lambert said Mr Toparis had pioneered the idea of a combined cafe and bike shop, particularly for a regional NSW town.
"It has become a model that's been copied hundreds of times," he said.
"Us as a cycling community, we just took to it like moths to a flame."
