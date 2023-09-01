Haunted Mansion
PG, 123 minutes
3 stars
If you were a 80s kid, chances are your introduction to the idea of horror and ghostly things came from the kid-friendly Ghostbusters.
If it was the 90s, then Hocus Pocus or The Addams Family probably led the way.
The 2003 Eddie Murphy film The Haunted Mansion didn't make as big of a splash as those other films, despite it drawing on (US) kids' nostalgia of the Disneyland ride of the same name, à la Pirates of the Caribbean.
But now, that ride has spawned another big screen endeavour, and this one is a more enjoyable ride.
Haunted Mansion (the article was dropped for the 2023 film) follows ghost sceptic Ben (Oscar-nominee LaKeith Stanfield of Judas and the Black Messiah, continuing his unbroken streak of excellent performances), who has become a bit of a mess since his wife's death, as he is convinced to use his spectral camera in a reportedly haunted mansion on the outskirts of New Orleans. As an aside, this film will definitely make you want to visit New Orleans - the melting pot of a city should be featured in more movies.
Mother and son Gabbie and Travis (Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon) have recently moved into the mansion, and are immediately met with a great many things that go bump in the night.
One of the most enjoyable moments in the whole movie comes very early on. While setting up in his new bedroom, Travis gets a strange feeling that he's being watched from the creepy portrait on the wall. Using his smarts, he covers it up with a sheet, only for that sheet to fall down and reveal that the subject of the portrait has moved. With a resolute "Nope!" Travis is out of there - to the sound of resounding laughs from the viewers in the cinema.
Gabbie and Travis do try and leave the house, as any sane person would, but the ghosts follow them until they return. So they seek help getting rid of the spirits, and that's how Ben, "priest" Father Kent (Owen Wilson, who is surprisingly enjoyable), medium Harriet (Tiffany Haddish, whose shtick works perfectly here) and local historian Bruce (Danny DeVito, being his most Danny DeVito) all end up at the mansion.
There are a few moments and fledgling jump scares that might frighten smaller children, but in the way that has them itching to come back for more, not traumatises them for life. But mostly it's just an enjoyable adventure with some intriguing ghosts, from the mariner who wants nothing more than to go back to the sea, to the bride wanting to chop people's heads off.
Of course there's got to be a villain, and he comes in the form of Jared Leto's Crump, the well-dressed ghosty who carries his own head around in a hat box. Though unless you were looking at the credits, you would never know that the performance of the CGI character was delivered by Leto.
Keep an eye out for an anthropomorphic candle trying to blow itself out - it's the cutest thing Disney has had a hand in this side of Baby Yoda.
Haunted Mansion is directed by Dear White People's Justin Simien, from a script by Katie Dippold (the Melissa McCarthy Ghostbusters).
