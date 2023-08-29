Central banks will need to adapt to the inflationary effects of climate change including droughts, floods and the energy transition, incoming Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock has warned.
In her final public speech as deputy governor before assuming leadership of the Reserve Bank on September 18, Ms Bullock told a forum at the Australian National University that climate change would increasingly figure in the central bank's analysis in setting monetary policy.
''Hotter temperatures and more extreme weather will disrupt businesses, damage property and lower productivity growth," Ms Bullock said.
"Climate change will have implications for price stability, employment and the stability of the financial system."
The deputy governor also said that shepherding through the organisational changes called for in the RBA Review, including fostering a culture of "respectful challenging" within the bank, would be a major priority for her upon becoming governor.
Ms Bullock said although central banks have always had to grapple with supply shocks (such as those that triggered the latest inflation surge) "some [challenges] are new - in particular, the heightened uncertainty around how the climate will change and how this will impact the economy and financial system."
"Trends in energy prices have significant effects on overall inflation ... so how the [energy] transition plays out is going to be an important consideration for monetary policy," she said.
Ms Bullock flagged there were risks involved in the country's transition to renewable energy, but a "timely and orderly transition will be the less costly approach in the long run".
While monetary policy works primarily by influencing demand, many of climate change's impacts affect supply, and will need to be taken account of by the central bank, she said.
Monetary policy is not a driver of the energy transition, but will contribute through ensuring price stability, Ms Bullock said.
Her remarks, interrupted briefly by protestors, follow an annual international gathering of leading central bankers at Jackson Hole in Wyoming which heard about a set of new and emerging factors that could challenge assumptions that the fight to control inflation in advanced economies had been largely won.
In a speech to the meeting, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said a series of fundamental changes were underway including shifts to energy markets as a result of climate change and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the fragmentation of global supply chains, rising geopolitical tensions between major powers and the rise of artificial intelligence.
"There is no pre-existing playbook for the situation we are facing today," Ms Lagarde said, warning of the possibility of greater supply constraints.
"We are likely to see stronger price pressures in markets like commodities...and relative prices will need to adjust to ensure resources are reallocated towards growing sectors and away from shrinking ones," she said.
READ MORE:
The warning comes at a tricky time for the Reserve Bank, which has been trying to steer the economy along a path to lower inflation by crunching demand without driving a big increase in unemployment.
The central bank has appeared increasingly confident that it has done enough to rein in inflation. It has kept interest rates on hold for the past two months and markets expect the rates pause will be extended for a further month when the RBA board meets on September 5. The meeting will be the last for outgoing governor Philip Lowe.
Figures released on Monday showed retail spending continued to slow in July and inflation data due out on Wednesday is tipped to show price pressures continued to ease in July.
One of the RBA's concerns has been that the tight labour market will fuel unsustainable wage rises but salary increases have so far been moderate and leading indicators such as the SEEK advertised salary index indicate that this is likely to continue.
According to the index, advertised salaries rose by 0.4 in July to reach an annual rate of 4.6 per cent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.