Most NRL fans probably wouldn't think twice about players like Jordan Rapana getting fined a few thousand dollars.
It's $3000 instead of a match suspension, and all these NRL players are millionaires - right?
But after Rapana's latest offence for tripping tipped his fines total to $9000 in the last month, teammate Elliott Whitehead questioned the eye-watering amounts charged by the NRL match review committee.
Whitehead said the financial impact of hefty fines on players doesn't just affect the individual, but their whole family too.
"It's getting a bit outrageous in fines, especially for the one on the weekend [for Rapana]," Whitehead said on Tuesday. "There wasn't much in it.
"To get three grand again, it's pretty harsh to be honest.
"I don't know what they do with the money to take nine grand off someone. There wouldn't be much wage coming in at the end of the month.
"Maybe they have to look at something different there, because obviously he's not learning, keeps getting fined week in and week out, and it's probably hurting his family more than anything."
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
The average NRL player salary is thought to be north of $300,000 and rising every year, and the minimum wage is $120,000.
Whitehead said current fining practices would likely hurt lower-paid players in NRL most, and said the rates could be worth reviewing.
"When you go out there you don't mean to make the mistake, and I think to be fined three grand is a lot of money," he said.
"There's some kids that probably only get $6000-$8000 a month anyway, so if they end up like Rapana with three fines in three weeks, they don't have a wage at the end of the month.
"You've got your family to look after, and we've all got mortgages as well.
"It's a bit outrageous the fines getting thrown around and some of the things we're getting fined for. It's not down to me to change it or fix it, but I just think it's silly at the moment and surely there's a better way to go about it."
Rapana was one of two Raiders cited by the match review committee along with hooker Zac Woolford (crusher tackle).
Both accepted their early plea fines of $3000 rather than miss out on being selected for Sunday's pivotal clash against the Cronulla Sharks.
Whitehead thought the sin bin decision against Rapana was also too severe, considering Broncos winger Selwyn Cobbo still scored a try.
"The bunker looked at it and there was nothing in it. If he did touch him, he barely touched him and [Cobbo] still scored," the co-captain said. "It was a big call on the night and it probably didn't help our momentum when he got sin-binned.
"But to keep getting fined three grand, it does hurt. I'm sure anyone out there with a normal job, if you got fined three grand, it'd hurt."
