The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

New Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson must rebuild the brand after Alan Joyce departs

By The Canberra Times
August 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Vanessa Hudson takes the helm at Qantas after Alan Joyce steps down in November she will face two major challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.