It's about this time every year that major paint companies reveal their predictions in colour trends for the year ahead.
In Australia, it's the Dulux Colour Forecast that usually captures the attention interior designers, decorators and influencers, thanks in part to the stunning imagery that accompany its list.
Dulux Colour Forecast 2024 is inspired by industry events including the Milan Furniture Fair, fashion catwalks, product and design launches, and engagement with global and international brands.
The 25th anniversary of the colour forecast comprises three palettes: Solstice, Journey and Muse.
According to Dulux, each reflects an inner desire for positivity and spaces that nurture within our homes. Mid-toned hues are a central theme, with rich golds, olive greens and reddy browns exhibiting warmth.
Integrating new colour palettes into the home can be intimidating to the uninitiated, however Dulux colour and communications manager Andrea Lucena-Orr has the following advice:
"Mid-tones work best when used on all four walls, particularly in bedrooms and living spaces. For smaller spaces you can use less volume on one or two walls. Don't forget ceilings and areas such as picture rails or dado rails, which also work well in mid-tone colour schemes.
"Before you start painting, it's crucial when selecting colours for walls or soft furnishings that you consider other fixtures and fittings in your space that you can't change easily - it might be carpet, tiles, laminate or stone, and/or curtains and blinds that you will need to ensure work with the new colour(s) chosen."
