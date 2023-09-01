The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Dulux celebrates 25 years of colour forecasting

September 2 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's about this time every year that major paint companies reveal their predictions in colour trends for the year ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.