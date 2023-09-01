You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
M, 104 minutes
3 stars
Even comedians have to grow up sometime. What might be funny when a performer is young often looks silly, even embarrassing, if they're relying on the same shtick as they get older.
Adam Sandler made his name mostly playing man-child characters in broad comedies. He's done a few impressive dramatic parts, though, and here his character is somewhere in between the two.
This Netflix film - based on Fiona Rosenbloom's book of the same name, adapted by Alison Beck and directed by Sammi Cohen - is something of a family affair. Sandler co-produced the film and his 14-year-old daughter Sunny plays the lead role of Stacy Friedman. That character's sister Ronnie is played by Sunny's own sister Sadie and the girls' mother Jackie plays a supporting role as Gabi, the mother of Sunny's best friend.
It's not just nepotism at work, though: they're all talented and funny and being family might give their interplay added point.
While You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah isn't a classic, it's warm-hearted, often amusing, and likeable.
Stacy's bat mitzvah is fast approaching, one of a number happening in her circle of friends.
But while there are serious preparations needed for this coming of age ceremony - a Torah reading, a speech, an altruistic project - she and the other girls are more interested in the party that happens afterwards.
There's a lot of comparing of party themes and competition to have the "perfect" event - securing the services of DJ Schmuley (Ido Mosseri) appears to be an essential element.
Stacy is helping her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) create a video for her party. They and their friends are not part of the "popular" group and are fine with that. Nothing comes between them until both develop a crush on Andy (Dylan Hoffman).
Two things happen that are really damaging.
Stacy has an embarrassing experience in front of the "popular" kids and Lydia laughs along.
Then Stacy discovers her best friend and her crush are going out.
That's it - friendship over!
A lot of Stacy's subsequent selfish and unpleasant behaviour - trying to steal Andy for herself, being rude to her parents - is obnoxious but not hard to understand.
And Sunny Sandler is appealing enough that her character never becomes totally unlikeable.
While Adam Sandler and Idina Menzel have supporting roles rather than leads as Stacy's parents, Danny and Bree, they still get some standout moments, particularly Sandler, whose goofy character occasionally has to get serious but mostly isn't. Who wears a dressing gown to go to the movies?
There's obviously a lot about Judaism in the film but it's made fairly accessible for non-Jewish audiences. A lot of the subject matter - friendship, rivalry, first crushes, family interactions, maturing - is relatable regardless of a viewer's religious background. And who hasn't had at least one teacher who tried hard to be cool and looked ridiculous?
Note the M rating. Parents might want to view the film before letting the kids see it, or at least watch it with them, since there's some potentially sensitive material - including a bit of swearing and references (visual and verbal) to things that happen to girls at puberty. Not that this is an adults-only movie but it might be iffy for some.
Given some of the content of this film, it feels like Adam Sandler hasn't completely grown up yet. But he's getting there.
