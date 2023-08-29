Bronte Campbell has made a career out of a single-minded pursuit of gold medals.
But even Campbell, a pillar of mental strength, sometimes struggles to push her financial situation to the back of her mind.
As she juggles an elite swimming career with the cost of travelling to international competitions, mounting medical costs and a cost of living crisis, money is always a factor when attempting to make decisions.
And Campbell is one of the lucky ones.
Swimming receives more government funding than any other Olympic sport, has the backing of mining magnate Gina Rinehart and has a profile big enough to enable the elite to access commercial sponsorships.
Even then, most swimmers battle a precarious financial position on a regular basis.
For a large portion of Australian elite athletes, life is even more difficult as they navigate costly sporting endeavours amid the cost of living crisis.
Damning new findings from the Australian Sports Foundation have found 46 per cent of elite athletes over the age of 18 are earning an income of less than $26,000, placing them below the poverty line. Additionally, 43 per cent of respondents said their financial situation has worsened.
The financial stress has caused a decline in mental health and more than half of athletes are considering quitting.
The report comes as the foundation launches a fresh push for Australians to make tax-deductible donations to the ASF to support Olympic hopefuls.
"There is a disconnect between how much people think I get paid," Campbell said. "I once had someone ask me 'don't you get $5 million per gold medal?' and I almost cried laughing. It's definitely not the case.
"We're incredibly lucky in swimming, we have the support of Hancock Prospecting Swimmer Support Scheme and direct government support. Without those we'd definitely be in a much worse place.
"If we look at art, having a patron in the art world where someone funds you while you get the good work done, it's quite an accepted practice. It hasn't flowed as well into the sporting arena."
Campbell moved to Canberra earlier this year to pursue a fourth Olympic Games after an 18-month break from swimming.
The shift provided the 29-year-old with the opportunity to use the facilities at the AIS and train under experienced coach Shannon Rollason.
It's a move numerous young athletes across multiple sports make as they utilise the institute, however, there are significant costs attached.
The flow on to mental health has been significant, with 36 per cent of female athletes saying their mental health has worsened.
"The Australian Sports Foundation enables athletes to do something about it themselves," Campbell said. "On top of that, being able to have programs run through the Australian Swimmers Association or other sporting bodies can address well being issues.
"The AIS has a mental health referral network but more needs to be done on the ground level. The AIS does a good job in providing the service but the sports are at the coalface. They're working for the athletes every day and need the ability to address mental health as the needs arise."
The Australian Sports Foundation survey provides alarming results just nine years out from the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
The federal government has dedicated plenty of time promoting the "green and gold runway" and outlining a desire for Australia to enjoy a medal rush at the Games.
Australian Sports Foundation chief executive Patrick Walker said something has to change if the nation is to replicate the success of the Sydney Olympics.
"One of the headline outcomes is that two in three of our athletes aged 18 to 34 have considered leaving their sport," Walker said.
"Around 43 per cent of those who are hoping to compete at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games are considering leaving their sport. And that's really as a result of a combination of low incomes, rising costs and an increasing level of mental health challenges presented by those factors."
Sydney Olympics hero Natalie Cook was disappointed little has changed since she won gold in the beach volleyball at Bondi Beach.
"I'd love to say I'm surprised at the findings, however, I've known for a long time that our national hero athletes are 'running on empty'," Cook said.
"And so it is quite [distressing] for me knowing that in nine years time we have the greatest sporting event in the world coming to Brisbane - the Olympics and Paralympic Games. Just wondering how we're going to find the best athletes when nearly half of them are considering retiring because they can't afford it."
