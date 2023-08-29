A bunch of Canberrans are putting some money behind one of the world's sexiest bachelors - as actor Travis Fimmel was described by People magazine (OK, so it was in 2002).
One of the consortium of six people investing in the beer company created by Travis is Ben Alexander, who part-owns the Dock pub. He won't say how much of a stake the six are taking in the Travla beer company beyond saying "considerable".
But he's enthusiastic about the product.
At 3.5 per cent alcohol by volume, Travla lager is mid-strength, and the former Wallaby Alexander says he's gone off really strong beers so mid-strength suits him just fine.
"It's just a better balance, especially for me. That's what I drink. It's helped me get a better balance."
Travis Fimmel is well-known for his role as Ragnar Lothbrok in the television series Vikings. He also starred in the science fiction series Raised by Wolves.
When he went to the Dock pub in Kingston in March to promote his beer, he was mobbed by fans.
The long line down the board walk seemed endless. The fans just kept coming and coming for selfies.
Some couldn't take their eyes off his mesmerising blue eyes. "They are like the ocean," one fan, Katrina Marshall, swooned. "They're like a crystal ocean sea."
"When we heard that Travis was here, we just had to come," another fan, Aron de Bear, said.
Ben Alexander said that he liked the idea behind the beer which was to promote it with an outdoor air. The other founder of the beer company is TV chef Andy Allen.
As the promotion puts it: "Meet our founders - Travis Fimmel and Andy Allen. Two country kids who've found themselves in the spotlight but who equally, just love getting away from it all, hitting the road and of course sharing a cold beer at the end of it.
The marketing pitch is: "Brewed using all Australian ingredients, the flavour profile is that of a clean crisp lager, with mild fruitiness and smooth bitterness which will keep you coming back for more."
The Dock will promote the beer. Ben Alexander hopes people really will come back for more.
