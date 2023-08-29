A former massage therapist has sold his business, packed his bags and moved out of Queanbeyan since he indecently assaulted a girl.
Ashley Craig Jefferson, 45, faced Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of indecently sexually touching a child.
The Tasmanian resident committed the offences in October 27, 2022, when he was living in Queanbeyan.
Jefferson blamed his "long-standing" bipolar disorder for his actions, which defence lawyer Annabel Wurth told the court had only lasted a "matter of minutes".
Ms Wurth said Jefferson had "immediately apologised", describing her client as "so remorseful and ashamed".
She also said Jefferson had been suffering from pins and needles while working and his condition had been affecting him in his daily life.
Ms Wurth told the court Jefferson had spoken to a doctor about his concern that he was capable of "something of this nature", and it was "highly unlikely it will happen again".
The defence lawyer asked magistrate Roger Clisdell to divert Jefferson for mental health treatment rather than deal with the 45-year-old through the criminal justice system.
Prosecutor Rebecca Winder opposed this and told the court Jefferson had made inappropriate sexual comments to the victim.
Mr Clisdell agreed with Ms Winder that Jefferson should not be diverted into the mental health system and should instead be sentenced according to law.
"It is not in the community's interest to have him diverted," the magistrate said.
"He is an adult and he should behave responsibly."
Mr Clisdell noted Jefferson had still been able to function in his daily life despite his bipolar disorder, which had not "crippled" him.
"The community, rightly, is appalled by assaults on children of this nature," he said.
Jefferson is due to be sentenced on October 23.
