While there's lots to love about the arrival of spring, those who suffer from allergies often quietly dread it.
Hay fever season can bring with it increased difficulty in everyday tasks, even just pottering around the house. It can also lead to springtime lethargy, when we feel more tired during the day while adjusting to the changes in weather, daylight savings, and those pesky symptoms.
Here are some ways to try and reduce hay fever's severity at home.
Spring allergies can also be triggered by mould, animal fur and house dust. So more than ever, this is the season to keep on top of daily household tasks.
Wash your pet, vacuum rugs and carpets, and if you're particularly susceptible to hay fever, have someone else in the house do these tasks instead. Keeping your windows and doors closed will also help stave off any airborne pollen.
Also give the job of mowing the lawn to another person, and if you must hang your washing outside (because let's face it, it's often perfect drying weather and you've probably just spent winter in a house resembling a launderette), ask someone else to take the washing off the line and fold it - it's likely to be covered in pollen.
Coming home from work or going about your day, leave your shoes outside and change when you get home.
Pollen will stick to your clothes throughout the day, and as you walk through your home, you are dispersing the pollen, which will encourage your hay fever symptoms to stick around for a little longer.
It's all well and good to have a fresh bed and pillow, but they'll be more effective if you are keeping your room spick and span each day.
As annoying as it is, vacuuming your bedroom each evening is essential for removing any pollen that's come in through windows during the day so it won't irritate you while you sleep.
It's also best to change your sheets frequently in spring to keep them free of pollen, dust and dead skin cells, which could all affect your sleep quality.
Anyone who loves a nightly cuddle in bed with their four-legged friend should invest in a new pet bed during allergy season, otherwise you're just undoing all the other positive steps you've taken.
Mattresses needs replacing approximately every eight years, so if you can't remember the last time you replaced yours, it might be time for an upgrade your sinuses will sincerely thank you for.
It's also important to be replacing your pillow every one to two years, as pillows can also make allergies worse if they're too old.
You could also invest in new pillows and bedding that's proven to keep allergens away for a cleaner sleeping space.
They still need to be washed frequently, but the material will help you breathe easy and sleep comfortably between washes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.