The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Public display of Nazi swastikas banned under new ACT law

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:07pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Displaying Nazi symbols in public across the ACT is now illegal and people found breaking the new laws face up to a year in prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.