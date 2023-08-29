The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders ready for first standalone NRLW game at Bruce stadium against Newcastle Knights

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated August 29 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apii Nicholls adds speed and leadership at fullback. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Apii Nicholls adds speed and leadership at fullback. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Raiders will host their first standalone NRLW game this Saturday at Canberra Stadium in a historic moment for the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.