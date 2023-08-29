The Raiders will host their first standalone NRLW game this Saturday at Canberra Stadium in a historic moment for the club.
The second-placed Newcastle Knights are on equal points with the ladder-leading Roosters, and will travel to the capital with Canberra two points back in fourth spot.
Chief executive Don Furner was hopeful the draw lined up for another double-header last weekend, but it wasn't to be.
"The whole draw can't line up, though it would be fantastic if it did," he said.
"We were looking earlier in the year at some of those standalone matches being at our facility at West Belconnen, but it's good to have it at Canberra Stadium.
"They've got to win to stay in the top four, so there's a fair bit riding on it."
Raiders fullback Apii Nicholls returns to the starting lineup after missing the Broncos clash with a minor foot injury.
There were concerns over the fitness of Origin prop Sophie Holyman after she was forced out of the Brisbane game early with a hip issue, but she has been named by coach Darrin Borthwick.
Second-rower Elise Smith didn't play in round six, though she has been promoted to the starting lineup for Saturday.
The Raiders will be out to bounce back after their heaviest defeat of the year last week in the Sunshine State.
"We fought right to the very end despite the score, and we've just got to reset and go again with Newcastle this week, which is another tough game," halfback Ash Quinlan said.
"It's a short turnaround for us. We know Newcastle are a very good team, but we'll put the focus on us performing."
Quinlan was looking forward to seeing Nicholls inject her "leadership and speed" into the spine at fullback, and also had her eye on the opposition No.1.
"Newcastle's most dangerous player is Tamika Upton," Quinlan said of her former touch footy teammate.
"She attacks the ball, defensively she's good, and she's basically a freak - probably the best fullback in the game."
Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, Saturday 11.05am
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls 2. Madison Bartlett 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti 4. Mackenzie Wiki 5. Shakiah Tungai 6. Zahara Temara (C) 7. Ash Quinlan 8. Grace Kemp 9. Chanté Temara 10. Sophie Holyman 11. Elise Smith 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd 13. Simaima Taufa (C). Interchange: 14. Ua Ravu 15. Ahlivia Ingram 16. Kerehitina Matua 17. Tara Reinke. Reserves: 18. Petesa Lio 19. Ella Ryan 20. Monalisa Soliola 21. Jessica Gentle 22. Tommaya Kelly-Sines
