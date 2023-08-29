The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Albanese government tables new APS-wide pay offer in bargaining

Miriam Webber
Natalie Vikhrov
By Miriam Webber, and Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 30 2023 - 6:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Public Service Commission's chief negotiator Peter Riordan would "be very disappointed" if the main public sector union initiates industrial action over an APS-wide pay offer of 11.2 per cent over three years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.