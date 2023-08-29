The Public Service Commission's chief negotiator Peter Riordan would "be very disappointed" if the main public sector union initiates industrial action over an APS-wide pay offer of 11.2 per cent over three years.
Mr Riordan tabled the "modest increase" to the government's initial offer of 10.5 per cent for the Australian Public Service on Tuesday, and said he does not "envisage any further offers being forthcoming".
"Our view is it's a fair and affordable offer. We've done a lot of work to ensure that the economic indicators substantiate that increase.
"It's consistent with what other states have been delivering, certainly above states like Victoria, which are well below the offer that we've made today."
The Community and Public Sector Union will not take a stance on the package, which also included tweaks to pay equity and parental leave, until members have voted.
It expects this will take two weeks. Nearly 13,000 members previously rejected the 10.5 per cent offer, prompting two rounds of industrial action in Services Australia.
The union, which called for a 20 per cent pay hike in March, has not yet escalated to striking for up to 24 hours, a measure members have backed. The government hopes to reach agreement on the package in a month.
"We'll be talking to employees, we'll be talking to agencies to get their feedback and views on what we've put forward today," Mr Riordan said.
Australian Services Union tax branch secretary Jeff Lapidos said the offer would not reduce "over-reliance on contractors", a core tenet of the Albanese government's public sector reform agenda.
"The proposed pay increase will not allow the ATO to recruit and retain specialist staff, replace its over-reliance on consultants or foster the effective and efficient administration of its taxation, superannuation and registration systems," Mr Lapidos said.
READ MORE:
If agreed to, the pay offer would mean a lift of 4 per cent for public servants in March 2024, 3.8 per cent March 2025, and 3.4 per cent in March 2026.The first increase would allow around 50 agencies to bring forward their next scheduled pay increase.
The set of common pay and conditions agreed in this round of bargaining will be included in enterprise agreements, once a second round of bargaining at the agency level concludes.
The commission has also tabled amendments to minimum salaries for the APS, aimed at lifting the up the lowest paid agencies.
Pay fragmentation has emerged over decades of single-level agency bargaining.
The revised model would reduce fragmentation from 26 per cent to 13 per cent, previously expected to be 18 per cent.
Eighteen weeks of parental leave would also become a common condition for primary caregivers, as well as eight weeks for secondary carers and paid premature birth leave from the date of birth to what would have been 37 weeks gestation.
Though there would always be "greener pastures" for employees, the package does promote the APS' status as a model employer, Mr Riordan said.
"I believe we've produced a package of change, which will place the APS at a really good place in terms of its ability to attract and recruit staff into the future, but also recognise existing employees.".
The first round of service-wide bargaining since the 1990's saw 1500 claims made in bargaining sessions with unions and 250 employee representatives. A list of common conditions grew from about 40 to 90.
"Even the commission putting up just over 40 items for commonality, I think was quite ambitious," Mr Riordan said.
He was not surprised by the growing list of common conditions, but encouraged, he added.
"That's what I really wanted, I wanted people to feel engaged in the process, but also to feel respected during the course of the process.
"And I I honestly believe that we achieved that ... everyone got their say, everyone will get a response to their particular claims.
"If they don't like the outcomes, at least they've been heard."
The revised pay offer came a day after a Remuneration Tribunal decision to boost the salaries of federal MPs and public service secretaries by 4 per cent.
It marks the biggest pay increase for federal MPs since 2014, with backbenchers to net more than $225,700, up from $217, 060.
The independent body said it reached its decision after taking into account "modest" or no increases over the past decade.
In 2022, the tribunal awarded public offices a 2.75 per cent pay rise after two years of no increases.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.