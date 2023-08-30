The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

PBS Building administrators to meet in Canberra to decide company's future

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated August 30 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The administrators for collapsed construction firm PBS Building will meet next week to decide on the future of the company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.