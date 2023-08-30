The administrators for collapsed construction firm PBS Building will meet next week to decide on the future of the company.
Canberra-born PBS Building Pty Ltd and four other associated companies entered voluntary administration on March 7, halting work at dozens of job sites.
At the time, it was estimated the companies owed creditors $25 million but that figure has since skyrocketed to an estimated $169 million.
A notice posted to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission website said administrators RSM Australia will meet creditors on Wednesday, September 6 in Canberra.
The meeting was initially due to be held in July but was postponed to give administrators more time to work through the company's debts.
Creditors are expected to decide at the meeting on the 34-year-old company's future.
They will be asked to consider three options: whether the company executes a deed of company arrangement, that the administration should end or that the company be wound up.
ASIC defines a deed of company arrangement as a "binding arrangement between a company and its creditors governing how the company's affairs will be dealt with".
The notice outlines a series of agenda items to be covered at the meeting including: to receive and consider a report from the external administrator, to fix or determine the remuneration and future remuneration of the external administrator and to appoint a committee of inspection.
The agenda also lists the option to remove the external administrator from office and appoint someone else as external administrator of the company.
PBS Building began in Canberra in 1989 under the helm of brothers Ian and Peter Carter.
In the three decades since, the company expanded operations into Queensland and NSW and employed about 170 staff across the three states and territories at the time of its collapse.
Ian Carter and Adam Moore are the current directors of PBS Building Pty Ltd and are both based in Canberra.
The Belconnen Markets redevelopment, a defence housing project in Coombs and a series of homes in Strathnairn were among the group's ACT projects at the time of collapse.
