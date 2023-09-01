It is that we Yes enthusiasts enjoy the virtue-signalling glow of our Yesness; that we will get a masturbatory buzz out of making the effortless effort of writing a 'Yes' on our ballot papers. Then, our accusers accuse, we will settle back into the comfy illusion of having done something meaningfully worthwhile when in fact we will have done nothing to tackle First Nations people's true plights, to close any of the shameful gaps.