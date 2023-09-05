Transforming lives one smile at a time at Mawson Dental Care

A designer smile makeover doesn't just change a person's teeth, it changes their entire life.

Smile makeovers through their digitally designed smiles are the most popular cosmetic dental treatment at Mawson Dental Care.

Mawson Dental Care director and principal dentist, Dr Robert Honeybone, said the treatment is "truly magical" and improves the quality of life for many patients.

"The changes we see in patients are instant; they come back in for their review appointment and exude confidence," Dr Honeybone remarked.

"We love hearing our patients talk about their new smile and how it has enhanced their self-esteem and confidence."

"They naturally become more outgoing as a direct effect from their makeover, no longer embarrassed or afraid to smile, eat, or laugh with family, friends, and anyone around that is admiring their fresh look".

"Family members are often blown away by the change in this person they have known their whole life, and how positively different it has made them."

The digitally designed smile makeover involves analysing the patient's smile, facial features, existing teeth and how they function, creating a pathway to their dream smile.

The patient's smile is then rejuvenated with a combination of aligners to straighten teeth, dental implants to replace missing teeth, whitening, and bespoke crowns and veneers to create a dream smile.

The in-chair teeth whitening, and take-home whitening package are also popular treatments at Mawson Dental Care.

"Our patients often request clinical whitening as it is a conservative, cost effective and a safe option to improve a person's smile, instantly giving our patients a more youthful appearance.



"Our bleaching options are also much more effective than supermarket and online bleaching products, and most importantly our patients are always assessed accurately beforehand for appropriateness of treatment," Dr Honeybone explained, adding that over-the-counter bleaches without proper direction can cause permanent damage.

Focused on the entire process

Cosmetic dentistry isn't only about the look of a person's smile but also the functioning of their mouth and teeth day-to-day. The aim is to not only create a more attractive smile but a healthier one by strengthening and straightening teeth, and replacing gaps with dental implants.

Complex cosmetic cases can often cost more than $15,000 while simple cases generally cost less than $10,000.

Mawson Dental Care supports patients by offering a number of options, including spreading the cost over the number of total appointments, or setting up payment plans over 12 to 24 months (pending approval by third-party finance).

"This makes it much easier for patients to get their dream smile sooner whilst managing the cost of treatment," Dr Honeybone said.

Finding the right dentist

While any dentist can offer cosmetic dentistry it takes a high level of skill and expertise to excel in cosmetic work that is both conservative and long lasting. Cosmetic dentistry is an artform highly dependent on the skill of your dentist, according to Dr Honeybone.

Dentists offering high-quality cosmetic dentistry undergo extensive training for years involving highly skilled mentors and further studies to ensure the process is completed to the highest standard.

When finding a dentist for cosmetic dentistry ask for proof of further education, examples of previous cases and ask for a clear and precise plan for the treatment.

"It is often very hard for the patient to know if they have had bad cosmetic dentistry done, making it very important to select the right dentist to begin with.



"The risks of having bad cosmetic dentistry can mean that the teeth are excessively damaged, it is difficult to get the dentist to rectify any issues, or that the work won't be as long lasting as it should," Dr Honeybone said.

Ensuring patient comfort

All dentistry has the potential to be uncomfortable but the team at Mawson Dental Care are prepared.

They pride themselves on offering a highly supportive environment with an empathetic and gentle touch, putting patient care and comfort at the forefront.

"We treat each patient as an individual and address their needs accordingly," Dr Honeybone said.

"At Mawson Dental Care we listen to our patients to ensure that their needs are met, and they are as comfortable as possible.



"We can provide a pillow or blanket when necessary, and we also make use of music that plays throughout the whole practice.



"Each surgery is also equipped with a calming background scenes on our tvs which helps to ease anxious patients.



"Numbing gels and local anesthetic are also used to ensure the patient is comfortable and to minimise any potential discomfort," he said.