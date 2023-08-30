A young boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted at a suburban playground, police say.
Police said a family was visiting Monash Park Playground, near Charleston Street, on Friday afternoon when a teenager was allegedly riding a motorisded bike erratically in the local drains and parklands.
It is alleged the teen headed towards the playground and assaulted a 5-year-old boy while riding the bike. The teen then reportedly fled the scene.
Police said the young boy was seriously injured and ACT Ambulance Service paramedics took him to hospital.
The teenager was allegedly riding a black and white mountain bike with a "whipper-snipper style" engine fitted under the seat.
The alleged incident happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on August 25.
The police are now appealing for the public's help to identify the teenager accused of injuring the boy.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have information about any teenagers with motorised pushbikes in the surrounding area are urged to contact police.
Anyone with information that could help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote reference 7522424. Information can be provided anonymously.
