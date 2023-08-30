The Canberra Times
Asthma misery as pollen hits Canberra early

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:21am, first published 5:30am
Asthma sufferer Caitlin Ross has had an early attack. She never leaves home without her EpiPen injection device and her asthma puffer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
There's been a jump in the amount of pollen in the air in Canberra two weeks earlier than usual, and it has caused an outbreak of asthma and hayfever attacks for people who were unprepared for the early hit.

