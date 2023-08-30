The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'Campaign like we haven't campaigned before' Referendum campaign kicks off in Canberra

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated August 30 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of commuters have been greeted with donuts and a call to vote "yes" for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament on their way to work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.