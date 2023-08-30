"Maintain the rage," John Howard instructed this week.
The former prime minister's partisan rev up on like-minded Sky News was for "no" voters and campaigners, but it could equally apply to anyone keeping an eye on Indigenous affairs in Australia.
Stubborn and dispiriting Closing the Gap statistics are the maths that package up generational First Nations disadvantage and misery. They should move anyone.
Australia finally has a referendum date. The date to potentially change the constitution is October 14. Mr Howard, a veteran political campaigner, knows a thing or two about the task ahead to carry the next six weeks.
The winner of four federal elections, the loser of two, and a key figure in the loss of the last referendum - the 1999 republic referendum - he has "seen a lot of polls" and notes the downward trend for the Voice proposition.
He wants it to fail. And so he smiled as he borrowed from Gough Whitlam, who in 1975 urged the people of Australia to "maintain your rage and enthusiasm" against the dismissal.
It did not work for Mr Whitlam and it was brutal. He was defeated in the 1975 election, but he will forever be remembered for the First Nations reforms to end the White Australia policy and start to return land to Aboriginal people.
READ MORE
"The rage" sounds aggressive, but it can be seen as just caring about an issue. Although prominent Indigenous "no" campaigner Warren Mundine has taken Mr Howard's advice.
He is angry. The pressure, he said, has taken its toll on his mental health.
"We are out there to crush this division," he said on Wednesday while accusing the Prime Minister of attacking and abusing people who have a "different opinion to him."
Mr Mundine has copped online abuse, but there is no evidence the Prime Minister has abused anyone. Despite urgings to "go negative," Mr Albanese has been at pains to push for a positive "yes" campaign.
The whole multi-partisan proposition, which began way before Labor's election win, is about a Voice that is "independent from day-to-day politics".
But the Voice, if it gets past all this politicking and becomes reality, will need to speak to and advise politicians, and it is the Parliament that would determine the shape and function of the advisory body.
It is proposed as a once-in-a-generation chance for meaningful change through an idea.
"On October 14th, you are not being asked to vote for a political party or for a person. You're being asked to vote for an idea. To say 'yes' to an idea whose time has come," Mr Albanese said to cheers.
"No more waste; better results, where they are needed."
But a "no" means the status quo. This proposition designed to help Indigenous people help themselves may never come around again.
"Don't close the door," the Prime Minister urged. "On October 14, there is nothing for us to lose. And there is so much for Australia to gain. There is no downside here. Only upside."
There are political futures on the line here, but more importantly this is a pivotal moment in Australia's relations with its Indigenous people.
The cashed-up campaigns, on both sides, will now ramp up their bids for your vote. And South Australia and Tasmania have all the appearances of swing states.
Get a helmet and maintain the caring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.