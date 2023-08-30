ANU backs right to protest following RBA speech demonstration

The Australian National University has backed the right to peaceful protest after demonstrators disrupted a major speech given by incoming Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock on Tuesday night.
Around half a dozen protestors, one wielding a megaphone, charged to the front of the auditorium and yelled out chants as Ms Bullock was about to commence her Sir Lesley Melville Lecture at ANU's Manning Clarke Hall.
The demonstration caused a short delay to proceedings but security staff acted quickly to expel the protestors from the venue.
Following the interruption, Ms Bullock said it was good to see that student activism was alive and well on university campuses, "even if it's at my expense".
An ANU spokesman said the the university would not be reviewing or changing its security arrangements following the demonstration, adding that it had "appropriate security measures in place for all public events".
"ANU has a proud history of student activism and we are a place of respectful debate," the spokesman said.
"As Ms Bullock noted herself, it is always good to see student activism alive and well on our university campuses.
"ANU is a place that values freedom of speech and academic freedom and believes everyone has the right to be heard respectfully - including invited speakers and those engaging in peaceful protest."
