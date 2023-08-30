The Canberra Times
ANU backs right to protest following RBA speech demonstration

Adrian Rollins
Adrian Rollins
Updated August 30 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
The Australian National University has backed the right to peaceful protest after demonstrators disrupted a major speech given by incoming Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock on Tuesday night.

