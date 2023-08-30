The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

RBG: Of Many, One, starring Heather Mitchell, is coming next year

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated August 30 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heather Mitchell as Ruth Bader Ginsberg in RBG: Of Many, One. Picture supplied
Heather Mitchell as Ruth Bader Ginsberg in RBG: Of Many, One. Picture supplied

The acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company production of Suzie Miller's RBG: Of Many, One, starring Heather Mitchell, will come to Canberra in April 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.