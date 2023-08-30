The acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company production of Suzie Miller's RBG: Of Many, One, starring Heather Mitchell, will come to Canberra in April 2024.
Mitchell will reprise the role of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the American lawyer and advocate for reproductive rights who became an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
This one-woman show by Australian lawyer-turned-Olivier and Tony Award-winning playwright Suzie Miller and directed by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl), charts the achievements throughout Ginsberg's life from the ages of 13 to 87 and sheds light on the woman behind the public figure.
RBG: Of Many, One will be on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre from April 11 to 24, 2024. Join the waitlist: canberratheatrecentre.com.au/show/rbg-2024/.
