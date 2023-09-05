Kent swirls through the room, stacking the plates up his arm, without a spot of tom yum or nahm jim on his pristine white shirt. In concert with this, the stylish, well-drilled waitresses slip to and from tables in their own white shirts, always with a smile. Service is sincere and I wonder if they may become ambassadors for the XO philosophy in their next place of employment, a genuine approach that focuses on the enjoyment of every single customer. If you take this base and mix in incredibly well-cooked South East Asian-inspired food, it strikes me that it's probably not possible to have a bad meal here. I certainly can't recall one in the 20 or so times that I've dined here over the last eight years.