By the time this article goes to print, XO will have just another six-and-a-half weeks of trade, or more precisely, 39 dinner services and 33 lunch services. Given that all of the Friday and Saturday tables are already close to booked out, that leaves just a few chances to have a last supper at this Canberra institution.
Not unlike famous sports stars, musicians or actors, most restaurants will have a peak in their lifespan. Some will sell, some will go bust, some will slowly lose their appeal. Others, like XO, retire at the top of their game.
The last service for the public will be on October 21. After eight years of business, XO still sparkles with its vertical timberclad walls, recessed lighting, high timber and low marble-top tables and chequerboard floor.
When part owner and ultimate frontman Kent Nham started here, he was just 26. Along with executive chef Anand Kumar "AK" Ramakrishna, and partner Greg Lally, they have imagined, crafted and delivered one of the most consistently excellent dining experiences that Canberra has seen.
We are in Kent's crafty hands tonight and ask him to take us on a food adventure. The steamed dumplings with pumpkin, ricotta and tom yum sauce ($18) are little pillows of deliciousness. The sauce is intense with lemongrass and galangal notes. A creeping chilli burn comes in a few seconds later, which is soon after tempered by a soft white banh mi pork katsu with carrot, cucumber and chilli mayo ($14), soft on the outside, crunchy in the middle with a layer of pate in between. This is food that makes adults feel like kids again and kids feel like adults.
There is a brief splash of Italy when the stracciatella with XO sauce, Thompson grape and Chinese doughnut ($25) hits the table. This is a daring, different and downright delicious dish that somehow gives off the aroma of fish food. Perhaps it's the dried prawn in the sauce. Or the intriguing use of doughnut in a savoury entree. Ok, I'm not exactly selling it, but this could be my favourite dish of the night. Order it, before you can't.
Sexy squid with sweet chilli salt ($25) is an original that tickles the tongue and quite possibly has some sort of addictive substance hidden in there. It could be the molecular synergies between the five spice, cinnamon, chilli and garlic. I can't quite pinpoint it, but it's certainly a gateway drug for the Asian bolognese with udon, XO chicken ragout and 60 degree egg ($28). This is another modern-day classic that will have the punters suffering withdrawal when they can no longer get it over the counter in 2024.
Kent swirls through the room, stacking the plates up his arm, without a spot of tom yum or nahm jim on his pristine white shirt. In concert with this, the stylish, well-drilled waitresses slip to and from tables in their own white shirts, always with a smile. Service is sincere and I wonder if they may become ambassadors for the XO philosophy in their next place of employment, a genuine approach that focuses on the enjoyment of every single customer. If you take this base and mix in incredibly well-cooked South East Asian-inspired food, it strikes me that it's probably not possible to have a bad meal here. I certainly can't recall one in the 20 or so times that I've dined here over the last eight years.
As 8pm rolls around, Tone Loc-style hip-hop melodies pipe through the dining room, just as three cup quail with fragrant sauce, Thai basil oil and pickled onion arrives to the beat of its own drum. Speaking of drums, where else can we now go to hear the upbeat tunes of Happy Days on a bathroom visit? Hello sunshine, goodbye rain is a tough mantra to embrace right now! Don't be sad that it's gone though, be happy that it happened.
Beef cheeks streaked with enoki and shiitake mushrooms and goji berries come in clean, almost medicinal broth. Rather than ending on a heavy note, the beef is lighter than it sounds and there is a heart-warming character to the soup, with specks of sweetness from the goji.
Although tonight is all about the food, we had a few glasses of local wine and a lovely champagne as well, a reflection on the melting pot that XO represents.
Sticky date pudding with miso caramel and kulfi ice cream ($20) round out the final scene and we start to probe the staff for what happens next. The team is literally at the top of their game. There are rumours they may pop up again somewhere, sometime, with some new concept. There are rumours they may open up a new 10-seat restaurant that only sells Sexy Squid and Asian Bolognese (ok, I started that one). There are rumours that Kent owns 26 starched white shirts. But sadly, these rumours are all unconfirmed.
We have decided to score XO at 16 tonight, the consistent mark it has always reached. But restaurants like this are about so much more than a score. Get in before October 21 and experience it for yourself.
Address: 16 Iluka Street, Narrabundah
Phone: 6295 9696
Website: xo-restaurant.com.au
Hours: Lunch, Tuesday to Friday, noon till 2pm; dinner, Monday to Saturday, 6-10pm. Until October 21.
Chef: AK Ramakrishna
Noise: No problem
Dietary: Plenty of options
