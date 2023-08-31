Canberra electricity pole works are being delayed by union action.
Electrical Trades Union members working for Evoenergy have rejected a wage offer from the company.
Union members have stopped switching, which is where power is taken out of poles and wires to conduct maintenance.
They are also having daily work stoppages, gathering outside Evoenergy's Greenway depot.
Union members are refusing an offer of a 9.5 per cent pay increase over three years. The enterprise agreement expired on June 30.
ETU NSW/ACT Secretary Allen Hicks said they have been negotiating for six weeks.
"Evoenergy's refusal to come to the table and negotiate a fair deal means that, regrettably, maintenance work on poles and wires will be held up," he said.
"Evoenergy CEO John Knox should listen to workers who have clearly rejected the company's offer which amounts to a cut to real wages.
"The ETU is serious about ensuring Evoenergy workers have pay and conditions that meet the cost of living and are commensurate with their industry peers. The ETU is willing to maintain the pressure for as long as it takes."
Evoenergy previously told The Canberra Times that they were negotiating with the union in good faith.
"We value the contribution of our employees and the work they do for the Canberra community. While we are disappointed this action is taking place, we respect the process undertaken through the Fair Work Commission and will continue to negotiate a resolution in good faith," a spokesperson said.
"Evoenergy remains committed to reaching an agreement which recognises the hard work of our employees while balancing customers' expectations regarding energy costs and the services we provide."
