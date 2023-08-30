The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Voice to the Parliament: The three simple reasons to vote Yes in the October 14 referendum

By Katy Gallagher
August 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Yes campaign launch on Wednesday in Adelaide. Picture Getty Images
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Yes campaign launch on Wednesday in Adelaide. Picture Getty Images

Recently you'll have noticed a growing army of volunteers out across Canberra at shops from Kippax to Conder, donning colourful 'Yes23' T-shirts and answering questions about the Voice referendum from Canberrans who are hungry to learn more about the historic opportunity that lies in front of us.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.