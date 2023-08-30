Josh Hodgson admits being forced into medical retirement might be a blessing.
Because the former Canberra Raiders co-captain has "always tried pushing through when my body was broken and putting my teammates before everything, but it's come at a cost".
Hodgson suffered a season-ending neck injury in round 13 and specialists have told the English stalwart he would risk his health by playing again.
The 33-year-old Parramatta Eels hooker confirmed his retirement on Wednesday, knowing he had given rugby league everything he had.
Hodgson joined the Raiders in 2015 and played a starring role in the club's rise to become an NRL premiership contender, playing a grand final in 2019 before joining Parramatta this season.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
"This is never the way I thought I'd be announcing the end of my footy career, but unfortunately I have been forced to medically retire," Hodgson wrote on Instagram.
"In hindsight it's probably a blessing because I have always tried pushing through when my body was broken and putting my teammates before everything, but it's come at a cost.
"That's professional rugby league I guess ... we all know what we sign-up for. I have a lot to be grateful for though, which is what I have been trying to focus on."
Hodgson walks away with 150 NRL appearances to his name - 138 for Canberra and 12 for Parramatta - as well as 23 Tests and 136 games for Super League clubs Hull KR and Hull FC.
The hooker first came to the attention of NRL fans soon after he signed with the Raiders when, on a tour with England, he was filmed running head first through a student's flat door in New Zealand.
It was to be a metaphor for his time in Australia as he helped turn Canberra's fortunes around after years of struggle, leading the team to a preliminary final in 2016 and then captaining them in their 2019 grand final loss.
Hodgson was one of the few English spine players to successfully adapt to the NRL and, in 2020, Peter Sterling claimed the Yorkshireman had gone close to eclipsing Cameron Smith as the game's premier hooker.
Yet his remaining time at the Raiders was plagued by injury, and despite finding a home at Parramatta in 2023 he was unable to rekindle that same level of magic.
Hodgson managed just one game in his final season for the Raiders last year before heading to Parramatta, where he brings down the curtain on a stellar career.
"l'd like to thank every club I've represented in England and Australia and all the people I've worked with over the course of my career," Hodgson continued.
"I also want to thank the rugby league members and fans who we love playing in front of, through all the ups and downs.
"I am retiring knowing I gave everything physically and mentally to the game, every day. The hard work brought me a lot of joy, changed our lives and ultimately provided an opportunity to represent England, which is my proudest achievement.
"Last but certainly not least, to my wife Kirby, my kids and extended family ... the unconditional love and support you provided was the reason I was able to do it for as long as I did, and for that I'll forever be appreciative.
"I will be staying in the game which has given me everything, but for now I am looking forward to spending time with family and close friends as we enter the next chapter in our lives together."
With Australian Associated Press
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.