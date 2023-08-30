Nick Cotric needs to be prepared for anything on Sunday, as the Raiders' backline musical chairs continues, with Jack Wighton starting in Jarrod Croker's usual centre position again while the veteran is on the bench.
Ricky Stuart kept everyone guessing until kick-off against the Broncos. Wighton was initially named fullback before Jordan Rapana switched there from the wing and the former was left centre. Sebastian Kris also returned from a hamstring injury with Wighton, but was on the wing, not at fullback, and Croker played only three minutes.
Now for Canberra's regular season finale against the Cronulla Sharks, where a win can secure the Raiders a home final, the coach has named another intriguing lineup.
In 15 seasons, last week was the first time Croker hadn't started, and apart from a 2009 loss to the Roosters where he was on the wing, in every Raiders game he's been a centre.
It begs the question what Stuart sees that Croker suddenly offers in the role - that's if an outside-back on the bench is even essential.
Cotric has taken that interchange job four times this year, but his recent form since returning from a hamstring setback has seen him score two tries in as many games, and rewarded with starting. The winger trusts that Stuart has a plan, and it's up to the players to execute.
"It's whatever the coach wants," Cotric said. "[Stuart] tells us at training so we know what our roles are going to be, and we've got to stick to it. The main thing we've got to do is our job.
"When I played that off the bench role, it's a bit hard to get used to, but it's whatever the team needs, so you just do what you're told.
"I've got my confidence back and all my injuries are behind me now. I've had a tough season but my body's doing great and I've just loved being back."
Injuries and form have forced the Raiders to constantly shuffle the deck. They've only been able to pick the same back-five combination in consecutive weeks, for three blocks of games. Their best stretch was six games in a row with the same backline.
Cotric believes Croker is a valuable piece of the puzzle no matter where he lines up.
"He's a great player. He can do anything and pretty much fit at any role," he said of the retiring 32-year-old.
The Raiders will have their captain's run on Saturday morning before travelling to the Shire. By Sunday's game, they'll know the outcome of the Panthers-Cowboys clash, which if Penrith lose, will mean Canberra's season is over on points difference, should Cronulla win.
On the other hand, a victory for the men from the ACT will seal their finals berth, and at home no less. They'd likely face Cronulla in the capital, but if the Dragons beat Newcastle, it could be the Cowboys, Roosters or Rabbitohs coming to Canberra.
Cronulla Sharks vs Canberra Raiders at Shark Park on Sunday 4pm
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Sebastian Kris, 3. Jack Wighton, 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Jarrod Croker (C), 17. Hohepa Puru. Reserves: 18. Pasami Saulo, 19. Albert Hopoate, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Danny Levi, 22. James Schiller
Sharks squad: 1. Connor Tracey, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. Sifa Talakai, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 9. Blake Brailey, 10. Toby Rudolf, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Cam McInnes. Interchange: 14. Jack Williams, 15. Royce Hunt, 16. Tom Hazelton, 17. Matt Moylan
