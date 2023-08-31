Sue writes: "I'm from Canberra and tend to keep an eye on what is happening around the place but I had to look up who the member for my electorate was. Part of this is my fault as last election my vote was more influenced by party than person but while I have seen plenty of junk mail for other party members, I don't recall anything from him or his party. Obviously he is one of those really important MPs who spend all their time at the office and therefore doesn't have the time to get out and about, see what is happening in the electorate, or what is affecting his supporters, and therefore is desperately in need of the increased pay. As a point of interest, for the basic MP the increase is just shy of a third of the single pension amount."