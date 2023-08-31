This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Come Monday, students in French public schools will be banned from wearing the abaya, a loose fitting robe favoured by Muslims of North African descent. It's the latest in a series of crackdowns on students wearing clothes or other adornments that symbolise religion. Head scarves are out. So, too, large crosses - which were banned in the 19th century - and the Jewish kippah or skullcap.
This is a matter for the French. Here in Australia, we're well past time a national fashion police force - an AFP - was formed to crack down on sartorial crimes committed daily right under our noses.
Forget socks with sandals (sorry, Garry), their first target should be the politician wearing high-viz, hard hats and safety goggles.
Possibly more disturbing than the photos all over the media of the live parasitic brain worm pulled from a woman's head was the sight of Anthony Albanese in safety yellow in the Pilbara inspecting Rio Tinto's operations. It triggered horrifying flashbacks of Scott Morrison campaigning at the last election, pretending to be someone he wasn't. Here, failing at pasta making. There, failing spectacularly - and dangerously - at welding. And, ultimately, failing at the biggest game in town, politics.
Of course, the satirists jumped on the image of Albanese immediately. "PM Wears Costume of His Traditional Owners During Special WA Ceremony", The Shovel's headline read. I pictured the PM's vast media team congratulating itself on the "great optics", clueless as usual to the fact the Australian public no longer buys these stunts. In fact, we're heartily sick of them. We'll quietly tolerate our pollies in suits, Akubras and chinos, even shorts and T-shirts occasionally but high-viz ... spare us the cosplay.
After dealing with the pollies, the AFP should turn its attention to skinny jeans. Not just old blokes like me wearing them but any man of any age carrying too much weight around the middle who does the same. There's no dignity in looking like an apple upheld by two denim toothpicks. Just stop doing it.
Novelty ties and zany socks should be stamped out too. No one is going to take you seriously if Tweety Bird is taking flight from under your suit jacket or a riot of colour is screaming for attention in the Grafton Gap - that vacant block between your too-short trousers and your shoes.
And it's not just poor clothing choices that should be targeted. Grooming is important too. The Matildas - and all the other teams that competed in the FIFA Women's World Cup - showed us sport doesn't have to be a parade of ugliness. So, fellas of the NRL and AFL, ditch those Joe Dirt mullets and jailbird tatts. You might just win back some of your audience.
- Flanked by Indigenous "yes" proponents, Labor ministers and the South Australian Premier, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has set the campaigns for and against enshrining a Voice to Parliament in the constitution off on a six-and-a-half week hunt for a double majority referendum result. Australians will vote on October 14.
- The Australian National University has backed the right to peaceful protest after demonstrators disrupted a major speech given by incoming Reserve Bank of Australia governor Michele Bullock on Tuesday night.
- Inflation has slowed to its lowest growth rate since early last year, adding to evidence that high interest rates are working to dampen price pressures and strengthening the case for them to remain on hold. The annual inflation rate slowed to 4.9 per cent in July, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, down from 5.4 per cent the previous month. It is the softest result since February 2022.
THEY SAID IT: "Fashion fades, only style remains the same." - Coco Chanel
YOU SAID IT: Members of Parliament are in line for their biggest pay rise in a decade.
Arthur writes: "Our MPs work long hours and spend a lot of time away from home. Many have tertiary qualifications and could probably make more money in another less stressful occupation. MPs who represent their own electorates diligently and fairly probably deserve their salary. A good example is my local MP Barnaby Joyce, who stood up for our local community when he shifted Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to Armidale. His reward was to be accused of pork barreling. Most of the accusers dare not cross the floor because they would be expelled from the party. In other words they cannot represent their constituents fairly when local circumstances contradict their party's policies. Just imagine a Labor MP speaking of the advantages of nuclear energy to achieve carbon neutrality."
"My local MP is Barnaby Joyce. No further comment," counters Maggie.
"I am in Paul Fletcher's electorate," writes Terry. "I had a habit of emailing him with queries. I was respectful, always with my name and address. Prior to the last federal election I asked on his Facebook page when were we going to get the promised federal ICAC? I asked twice and was then blocked. I later found out I wasn't the only one."
Gerry writes: "It also goes without saying that individuals with such high levels of pay will benefit more from the stage-three tax cuts than your average nurse. Worth keeping in mind also that the tax breaks and financial incentives on housing are never going to change while more than 50 per cent of all politicians in Canberra own more than one house."
"A bit of a cliche," writes Patricia. "The salaries are minuscule compared to company CEOs and people should support and celebrate our democracy when compared to other examples around the world. There are plenty of system changes that could be addressed before this one. Party donation transparency and lobbying, for instance. Perhaps we need more active and engaged citizens. These jobs are open to anyone prepared to go through the rigorous selection process."
Allan writes: "It's a sign of how totally disconnected politicians are from the real world when they accept a 4 per cent pay rise in the current environment, when so many people are struggling. I've had a lot to do with politicians over the years and their expectations of special conditions and privileges for themselves and their families know no bounds. Comcars, Chairman's Lounge, business class, cars and generous allowances enabling them to buy apartments in Canberra are all perks of office."
"I certainly get value for money from my MP, Andrew Wilkie," writes John. "All should be paid according to the good they do for their electorate and more generally. By the same token, those who waste public money should be paid less, much less, according to the damage they do. ... I think as in the UK there should be a base pay and then bonuses on that for good work for the public benefit. How to calculate that? There's the rub."
Sue writes: "I'm from Canberra and tend to keep an eye on what is happening around the place but I had to look up who the member for my electorate was. Part of this is my fault as last election my vote was more influenced by party than person but while I have seen plenty of junk mail for other party members, I don't recall anything from him or his party. Obviously he is one of those really important MPs who spend all their time at the office and therefore doesn't have the time to get out and about, see what is happening in the electorate, or what is affecting his supporters, and therefore is desperately in need of the increased pay. As a point of interest, for the basic MP the increase is just shy of a third of the single pension amount."
