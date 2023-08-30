Times Past: August 31, 1965

Before the Apollo 13 Moon landing, there were astronauts that went before who pioneered space. The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1965 of the successful Gemini mission.
From New York, President Johnson announced that he would send US astronauts overseas to demonstrate America's desire for peaceful cooperation in space. This was told to a press conference at his Texas ranch a few hours after the successful end of the Gemini 5 space flight that he would ask "as many of our astronauts as possible" to visit various capitals of the world.
A spokesperson for the United States Embassy said in Canberra that Australia would almost certainly be one of the countries visited by the US astronauts.
The President called the eight day flight of Gordon Cooper and Charles Conrad "a journey of peace, by men of peace." He also said the record smashing flight also proved that the US capacity for space leadership "is no longer invalid question of dispute." The President repeated the US invitation "to all nations to join together to make this adventure a joint adventure..."
In a following article, there was fascination surrounding the astronauts themselves and how physically well they seemed to be after literally floating around in space.
Doctors in Houston revealed through medical testing that the hearts of the astronauts had adapted to weightlessness by slowing down. Dr Charles Berry, the Gemini flight surgeon, said that this was the first time such a pattern had shown up during space voyages. The doctors reported that the astronauts were in "amazingly excellent condition, perfectly happy, with no need to sit down and rest. It was as if they had just taken a short aeroplane ride.
The Gemini 5 flight increased the time in space logged by American astronauts to 639 hours and 50 minutes, surpassing the Soviet total of 507 hours and 16 minutes. Cooper, who spent hours in orbit in 1963, had logged more hours in space than anyone else.
