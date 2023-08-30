The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 31, 1965

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 31 2023 - 12:00am
Before the Apollo 13 Moon landing, there were astronauts that went before who pioneered space. The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1965 of the successful Gemini mission.

