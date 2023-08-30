A truck driver charged over a fatal crash north of Canberra can now be identified after his case reached court.
Trevor Arthur Kelly, 50, faced Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday after being charged with four offences in relation to a fatal crash on the Hume Highway at Gunning.
NSW Police officers were called to the scene of the incident just after 4.30pm on July 19.
They found a semi-trailer and a Toyota car had crashed, with the driver of the smaller vehicle taken to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
Truck driver Kelly, of Banks in the ACT, was not injured.
He was taken to Goulburn Police Station, where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
When the 74-year-old Toyota driver died in hospital 11 days after the collision, police added charges of dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
Kelly, who has been on bail since the incident, did not enter pleas on Wednesday.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie continued bail until the case returns to court on October 25, when Kelly will be excused from attending if legally represented.
