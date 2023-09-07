A group of book lovers in Canberra have thrown their support behind a project to supply suitable books to the underground book club network in Afghanistan, where the new government has banned books for girls. Financial donations to provide access to books are invited: see worldliteracyfoundation.org.
September 10: At The Book Cow at 2pm, Peter Papathanasiou will discuss his newest piece of rural noir, The Pit, with Irfan Master. See: bookcow.com.au.
September 13: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Leigh Sales will be in conversation with Brian Schmidt on her new book, Storytellers. Questions, Answers and the Craft of Journalism. Llewellyn Hall, ANU. Registrations: anu.edu.au/events.
September 19: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, 2023 NSW Young Woman of the Year, Chanel Contos, will be in conversation with Natassia Chrysanthos on Contos's new book, Consent Laid Bare: sex, entitlement and the distortion of desire. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 19: At Muse at 7.30pm, Translations Book Club will discuss Nawal El Saadawi's Woman at Point Zero (trans: Sharif Hetata). See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 20: At The Book Cow at 6pm is a book chat with Susan Duncan about her book Sleepless in Stringybark Bay. See: bookcow.com.au.
September 21: At The Book Cow at 6pm is a book chat with Shelley Burr about her crime novel Ripper. See: bookcow.com.au.
September 22: At the National Library of Australia Theatre at 6pm, Shakespeare the Reader, presented by ANU lecturer Dr Kate Flaherty and actors from Bell Shakespeare, explores the link between the books that inspired Shakespeare and Shakespeare's own work. Free, bookings essential. See: nla.gov.au.
September 27: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss J.R. Burgmann's Children of Tomorrow. See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 28: At Paperchain in Manuka at 5pm will be the Canberra launch of The Making of Donald Friend: Life & Art with author Ian Britain in conversation with Frank Bongiorno. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
September 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Sydney University professor Catharine Lumby will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on her new book, Frank Moorhouse. A life. T2 Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 28: At 6.30pm The Book Cow are holding the Rainbow Holstein Book Club, with special guest Freya Marske, author of A Marvellous Light and A Restless Truth. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 3: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Chris Hammer will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on his new novel The Seven, the latest crime fiction thriller from the bestselling author of Scrublands. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 5: At 6pm at the Book Cow is a book chat with Dr Jessica Kirkness, the author of The House With All The Lights On. See: bookcow.com.au.
October 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, David Marr will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno on his new book Killing for Country. A family history. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 9: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Trent Dalton will be in conversation with Canberra Times features editor Sally Pryor on his new novel Lola in the Mirror. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
October 12: At Paperchain Manuka at 5pm is an in-store event with Dijanna Mulhearn, author of Red Carpet Oscars: Who Wore What and Why. RSVP: info@paperchainbookstore.com.au or phone 6295 6723.
October 22: At Muse at 3pm, Sophie Matterson will be in conversation about her book, The Crossing, with Dr Jono Lineen. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
October 26: At 5.30pm at the Book Cow will be a book chat with Charlotte Wood, author of Stone Yard Devotional. See: bookcow.com.au.
Looking for more reads and recommendations? Browse our books write-ups and reviews. Bookmark the page so you can find our latest books content with ease.
