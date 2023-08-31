A trio has been accused of luring a man out of his home to help them with a broken down car, only for one of them to sneak into his home and steal his wallet and phone.
Brett Aaron Fanti, 44, was granted bail when he faced the Galambany Court on Wednesday, charged with burglary, minor theft and obtaining property by deception.
The unemployed man, of no fixed abode, has not entered pleas.
Police documents, tendered to the court, state a woman knocked on a Downer man's door on the evening of March 16 and asked him to help her with a broken down car.
The alleged victim agreed to help and went with her to a Volkswagen Tiguan, beside which a second woman was standing.
Less than 100 metres from his house and thinking it would be an easy job, the alleged victim did not lock his front door.
Police say he became confused about why the car would not start, so he decided to go back to his house to get some tools and a battery pack.
One of the women allegedly said this would not be necessary, which the alleged victim found "strange".
About an hour passed before the alleged victim is said to have realised his wallet and mobile phone were missing.
He reviewed home CCTV footage, which allegedly showed Fanti entering his property and stealing those items while he was outside with the women.
"[The alleged victim] noted that [Fanti] entered within a minute of the female coming to get him and believed it was a set up," police documents state.
He reported the alleged burglary to police, who helped him cancel his bank cards.
However, Bankwest later informed him one of his cards had been used soon after it was allegedly stolen to buy nearly $300 worth of items at the Dickson Woolworths and a further $101.71 of fuel at Dickson Shell Coles Express.
Police say they reviewed CCTV footage from the businesses and allegedly identified Fanti at the supermarket.
Surveillance video from the service station allegedly showed someone inside the Volkswagen passing a woman a credit card to pay for fuel.
On March 31, Police arrested Fanti in relation to other matters.
Officers say he was wearing the same beige shorts as the burglar captured on home CCTV.
He was later arrested again in connection with the current charges.
Fanti, who also faces to charges of failing to appear in court, applied for bail without opposition on Wednesday.
