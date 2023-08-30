The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

'This is it,' starter's gun fired on the once-in-a-generation October 14 Voice referendum

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
August 30 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australians will vote in their first referendum this century on October 14, in a once-in-a-generation chance on a proposal that has been called "divisive", "elite" and a "Canberra Voice", while also being "generous," "pretty clear", and an "idea whose time has come".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.