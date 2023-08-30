Australians will vote in their first referendum this century on October 14, in a once-in-a-generation chance on a proposal that has been called "divisive", "elite" and a "Canberra Voice", while also being "generous," "pretty clear", and an "idea whose time has come".
After weeks of speculation, a bitter political debate and continued "no" cries for more details, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced in the "critical state" of South Australia that the vote on whether to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament in the constitution will be held on Saturday, October 14.
In what he called a sprint to the finish line after a marathon for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, Mr Albanese set the campaigns for and against the proposition off on a six-and-a-half week hunt for a double majority referendum result.
The Prime Minister fired the starter's gun with a positive message.
"There is no downside here. Only upside," he told a cheering audience in northern Adelaide.
"This is it. October 14 is our time. It's our chance. It's a moment calling out to the best of our Australian character."
To a revved up audience, Mr Albanese said an independent Voice will allow politicians to hear directly from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities about the challenges they face in health and education, in jobs and housing.
He has stated he will respect the outcome of the vote and not seek to create a Voice through legislation.
"Now, my fellow Australians, you can vote for it. The idea for a Voice came from the people and it will be decided by the people," Mr Albanese said.
But, prominent "no" campaigner and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, says the proposal is "elite" and is "about division". She said people who oppose the Voice, including Indigenous people, are already here to be heard.
"Voices like mine, elected parliamentarians, voices like my good friend Warren Mundine, we are speaking up. We are telling this Prime Minister our voices are relevant," the Northern Territory CLP senator said. "The voices of those Indigenous people in this country that we represent who do not support this, who did not participate in the Uluru Dialogues have spoken up.
"The Prime Minister is effectively ignoring us. So, to suggest we have not had a voice is completely and utterly misleading."
By her side, Mr Mundine went further, spilling out his anger at the Prime Minister and calling out, without examples, "horrible racial abuse, with all the horrible bigotry that's been going on out there, and it's all Albo."
"He's the one who started this. He's the one who brought it out. He thinks the Voice is the answer to fixing everything, this magic wand," Mundine told reporters in Tasmania.
The historic vote will ask 17.5 million eligible voters if the First Peoples of Australia should be recognised by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to the Parliament and the executive government.
It is proposed as an advisory body on issues that affect Indigenous Australians and Parliament would have the final veto. Being enshrined in the constitution is regarded as long overdue recognition and necessary to avoid a Voice being abolished at a "stroke of a pen".
The challenge for the "yes" side is demonstrated by only eight of 44 referendums succeeding since Federation. The last national vote, the 1999 republic referendum, failed.
One of the architects of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and co-chair of the Uluru Dialogue, Professor Megan Davis, said a Voice will be about listening and acting.
"Best practice globally tells us that human beings are more likely to flourish if they have control over their lives. To dream, to have vision, to plan - this is what the Voice is about," she explained. "It permits our people to have a seat at the table."
"This is about our agency as Australians to make change together. This is about unity of purpose."
The referendum question that will be put to voters is:
A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. Do you approve this proposed alteration?
Voters, like at other referendums, are asked to answer "yes or "no," hence the emphasis on the words in the for and against campaign names.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton expected the final result would be "tight" and said the Prime Minister now has six weeks to provide details for the "biggest change to our constitution in our nation's history."
He said people are being asked to vote for something that they do not truly understand.
"I think the onus is on the Prime Minister over the course of this campaign to actually be honest with the Australian people because at the moment he is not being honest," Mr Dutton said.
"He says all the detail will be provided after the vote takes place. I don't think that is good enough."
Foreign Minister Penny Wong insists Parliament, including Mr Dutton, will get to determine the shape and function of the Voice, if the referendum is successful, and arguing about details now is "not particularly genuine".
