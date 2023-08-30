The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

The lack of detail is killing the Voice

By The Canberra Times
August 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Although nobody would ever mistake Anthony Albanese for an Obama, a Lincoln or a Churchill, he was both eloquent and persuasive at the announcement of the referendum date on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.