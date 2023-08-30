Although nobody would ever mistake Anthony Albanese for an Obama, a Lincoln or a Churchill, he was both eloquent and persuasive at the announcement of the referendum date on Wednesday.
So too were Tanya Hosch, a courageous Indigenous leader still recovering from losing a leg to type two diabetes, Megan Davis and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas.
The trouble is that they were all preaching to the choir.
While it is good to have October 14 confirmed as the referendum date, that has been taken for granted for weeks now, it was no surprise.
Mr Albanese's address, while heartfelt and emotional, was short on detail. His acknowledgement of the success of locally managed programs involving Indigenous rangers, community initiatives to get children to school and the like ignored one obvious fact.
They are already happening. The inevitable response for the "no" camp to make is you don't need the Voice to emulate them elsewhere; government should just get on with the job.
While that is obviously simpler said than done, it is a sentiment that resonates with many - especially in regional Australia where socio-economic disadvantage and poor educational and health outcomes aren't unique to the Indigenous population.
The Prime Minister, whose sincerity on this subject is beyond doubt, is hamstringing his cause by continuing to say words to the effect that "I'm from the government, I'm here to help you".
Telling the public, as he has just done for the umpteenth time, it should trust the Parliament to determine the Voice's "composition, functions, powers and procedures" just isn't cutting through.
It is blindingly obvious there are many voters who, while supportive of constitutional recognition - and even a Voice - in principle, feel they are being asked to buy a pig in a poke.
The government's adamant refusal to provide meaningful detail on how delegates could be appointed, what bureaucratic structure could be put in place to support them, how often they would meet and what this will likely cost has left the field wide open for scaremongering, misinformation and, on occasion, outright lies by "no" advocates.
Asking for some detail on how what is arguably the most significant change to the Constitution since Federation will be rolled out does not make an individual a redneck or a racist. It's called "due diligence".
The tragedy is there is, as the PM says, a desperate need for the Voice - even though it is not a magic bullet that will close the gap on life expectancy, birth weight, or educational outcomes any time soon. Unless something new is tried the gap is never going to close.
Not only is the need for constitutional recognition a given, so too is the need to embed an Indigenous representative body in the constitution itself. If it was just legislated the chances of it surviving the next LNP government would be slim.
Mr Albanese is correct. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get the Voice over the line. It's now been more than two decades since Australians voted on a republic. The question has not been put again.
What the PM apparently fails to grasp is that in light of this he needs to pull out all the stops.
If the Voice fails because the government has played its cards too close to its chest on how it would be implemented then Mr Albanese will be at least partly to blame.
Rhetoric is not going to be enough. Unless the PM is willing to meet the undecided halfway with more detail the inevitable result will be to split the nation down the middle.
Nobody wants that.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.