How your suburb's property values have changed since last spring

The beginning of spring brings with it a sense of optimism and there's a noticeable shift in the mood of Canberrans.
It's also a pivotal date on the property calendar and the start of what's traditionally thought of as spring selling season.
This year there's mixed feelings about the spring property season, with one property expert saying it's too early to tell how buyers and sellers will act, given the uncertainty around interest rates.
But there was one positive sign this week.
The latest house price data, published by CoreLogic, showed a modest increase in Canberra house values through August.
"It's an early indication that seller conditions are starting to improve," CoreLogic's Eliza Owen said.
Meanwhile, a suburb breakdown of the latest data shows property values in nearly all Canberra suburbs have declined in the past 12 months.
Just two suburbs have had increases in house values.
Also making news this week, a prominent Canberra building will not be listed on the heritage register, despite a previous nomination for its protection.
The former Commonwealth Bank building in Civic was nominated for being "strongly reflective" of the planning framework that guided new construction in Civic during the mid-1960s.
But the interim ACT Heritage Council decided not to list it on the register, finding the site was unlikely to have heritage significance.
Meanwhile, two Canberra homes were recognised in a national awards program for sustainable building.
A 1960s Curtin duplex that was converted into a sustainable home and a new-build Evatt house with a 7.9-star energy rating were named as winners in the annual HIA GreenSmart Awards.
Light House Architecture and Science owner Jenny Edwards said many Canberra homes had the potential to be transformed into "functional, comfortable, energy-efficient homes".
Finally, creditors of the collapsed PBS Building will decide the company's fate this week when the second creditors' meeting takes place.
The administrators for the Canberra construction company have set a date for the meeting after it was postponed in July.
The creditors are claiming debts totaling about $169 million and will be asked to consider three options for the company's future.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
