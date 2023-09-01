Sue writes: "Without doubt, my most disliked fashion statement is the Y Generation. I am not talking about an age group here. I am talking about the practice of wearing those, generally baggy, shorts and the underwear that I hope goes with them, so low that the Y shape is easily visible from the rear, with not even the frequently hairy accompaniment disguising it. At this level, the view from the front isn't particularly pleasant either. I find pollies wearing high-vis rather boring. It may have been good publicity once, but that wore out even before Scotty from Marketing tried to cash in on it. My own fashion faux pas? Legion! I caught a lift to a formal dinner at uni on the back of a motor bike and the slit at the back of my dress became significantly higher than it should have, but it was the days of mini skirts and I had skirts which were higher still."