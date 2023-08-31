The Canberra Times
Australia Post delivers $200m full-year earnings loss

Karen Barlow
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:40am, first published 10:30am
Historic declines in letter deliveries have driven Australia Post to report a full-year earnings loss for the first time since 2015, and it is expecting further losses down the line.

